Buffalo Bills release RB Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills have made a slew of roster cuts on Wednesday, and among them was running back Nyheim Hines. Hines had a decent salary on the books the Bills wanted to clear with the emergence of James Cook.

Hines had a $5.16 million salary cap hit and $4.66 million in cash due in 2025. This release will lower the Bills' cap number by that $4.66 million figure.

The most memorable game in Hines' brief career in Buffalo was the first game following the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin. Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, buoying everyone's fragile emotions and followed it up with a second kick return touchdown later in the game. The win ultimately help Biffalo secure the two seed in the playoffs.

He missed the 2023 season after a personal watercraft accident during the offseason.

The Bills traded Zack Moss to the Indianapolis Colts on 2022 to obtain Hines. They then gave Hines a two-year contract extension. He didn't play a down under that new deal.

