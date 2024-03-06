Buffalo Bills to release WR Deonte Harty, per report

Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced their intention to release wide receiver Deonte Harty. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero shared the news that Harty will move on from the Bills after a single season, in which he joined the team as a free agent.

The #Bills are planning to release WR and return specialist Deonte Harty, per me and @TomPelissero. The former All-Pro now heads to free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2024

The 26-year-old wide receiver joined the Bills prior to the 2023 season, and while he appeared in 16 games, he didn’t put up significant numbers on offense: he had just 15 receptions for 150 yards and a single touchdown. But most of that lack of production came because Harty didn’t see the field for many offensive snaps.

Buffalo used the fifth-year receiver out of Assumption College primarily on special teams. While he didn’t have a lot of big returns during the 2023 season, Harty did create magic on January 7 when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a game against the Miami Dolphins — the game that gave Buffalo back the AFC East division title.

Harty played his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, with his last one there being cut short due to injury. Now, as he bids farewell to Bills Mafia, he will be looking for a new team this offseason.