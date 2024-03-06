Buffalo Bills, Von Miller agree to pay cut via renegotiated contract, per report

In a very busy day at One Bills Drive, general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills continue their due diligence in trimming excess salary to become salary cap-compliant by this time next week.

Adding to the massive amount of player releases, many of them key starters from last season, is the latest news that the Bills and edge rusher Von Miller have agreed to a renegotiated contract that cuts his cap hit in half. This isn’t a restructure to push cap hits into the future — Miller has taken a pay cut, which he can earn back by hitting certain specific incentives. So what, exactly, was agreed to by Miller and his camp?

The meat of the news was first reported by Field Yates, who stated that “the deal has a base value of $8.855M in 2024, with the chance to make up to $20M with incentives (up from $17.5M under the old terms).” Yates further added that “the move saves Buffalo $8.645M in 2024 salary cap space.”

The renegotiated deal first and foremost helps Buffalo’s cap situation, but one can’t help but wonder if it also serves as a motivating means for Miller to find a return to form after a near-silent 2023 campaign. Miller, who injured his ACL during the Bills’ 2022 Thanksgiving Day game at the Detroit Lions, initially believed he’d miss a few weeks. Weeks turned to season-ending news, and months of recovery following surgery to repair his ACL.

When Miller returned in Week 5 for the team’s “home” game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, he was a shell of himself — clearly still struggling to return to his pre-injury form. Miller would further miss a game later in the season as a means to rest what was clearly still an issue holding him back in recovery. In positive news, there were signs of his re-emergence during the team’s pair of playoff games this past January.

The Buffalo Bills still have some work to do to get under the 2024 salary cap ceiling of $255.4 million per team, but the bulk of their excess was shed via today’s flurry of financial-based moves.

