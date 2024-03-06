Buffalo Bills have re-signed QB Mitch Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills have made a habit of bringing in struggling quarterbacks, giving them a one-year contract, letting them sit behind Josh Allen — the franchise’s own superman — and resetting their career. Apparently, they’re running it back and giving Mitch Trubisky a second reset. The interest was first reported by Tim Graham of The Athletic and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said the signing was done later in the day.

Bills and former backup QB Mitchell Trubisky in talks to reunite, source tells me. Steelers released him, so he's free to sign now. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 6, 2024

The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.



The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that. pic.twitter.com/Zzvgt7ltmw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024

The now 32-year-old Trubisky spent the 2021 season in Buffalo, sitting behind Allen and taking a breather after having played four seasons with the Chicago Bears. With Allen being superhuman and not missing playing time due to injuries, Trubisky only had eight pass attempts — completing six of them and throwing one interception — while with the Bills.

When his year was up, he moved on to take over as leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. But the Steelers threw him a curveball and drafted Kenny Pickett, who ended up taking over the starting job after Week 4. Trubisky only played in seven games in 2022 and five more in 2023.

The Steelers cut him to make him a free agent early, so he can sign before the opening of the league year. With Buffalo once again looking for someone to sit on the bench beside Allen — and to occasionally play the final minutes of a game that the Bills’ offense puts too far out of their opponents’ reach.

In the two years that Trubisky has been in Pittsburgh, the Bills have had first Case Keenum and most recently Kyle Allen hanging out in the quarterback room. Keenum managed to throw just eight passes, completing two of them, in two games in 2022 before moving on to the Houston Texans — where he played backup behind rookie C.J. Stroud this past season. As for Kyle Allen, he appeared in seven games for the Bills during the 2023 season but never threw a pass — he did however take 13 knees in victory formation.

Contract details have not been reported.