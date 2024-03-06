Buffalo Bills sign P Matt Haack to a one-year contract

While the biggest news of the day for the Buffalo Bills was the team’s surge of moves to shed salary cap by releasing several key players, they also announced a pair of signings in offensive lineman David Edwards and punter Matt Haack.

The move to bring Haack back to town is interesting, given that Buffalo’s incumbent punter, Sam Martin is still under contract. Of note is the fact that Martin’s $1.55 million salary for the 2024 NFL season becomes fully guaranteed when the new league year begins next Wednesday, March 13 at 1 p.m. EST. Should Martin remain on the roster, his cap hit will count for $2.15 million.

So while Martin is still currently employed with One Bills Drive, things could change between now and next week. That’s especially so given the news that Haack is back in Orchard Park, NY on his just-announced one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time of publishing.

Matt Haack first joined the Bills for the 2021 NFL regular season, only to be replaced initially by the team’s 2022 rookie sixth-round pick, Matt Araiza — before both were replaced by Sam Martin in the lead-up to Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Haack was again reunited with Buffalo during the team’s postseason run this past January. Following a hamstring injury to Martin suffered in the team’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haack signed on ahead of the Bills’ divisional round matchup hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ultimately, Martin was cleared to play against the Chiefs, and Haack found himself once again released — unable to contribute to Buffalo’s playoff run.