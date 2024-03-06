Buffalo Bills restructure Rasul Douglas contract to open up 2024 cap space

The Buffalo Bills have restructured the salary of cornerback Rasul Douglas, cementing his place on the 2024 roster and opening up cap space in the short term. The move was part of a slew of decisions from the Bills to comply with the salary cap by the start of the league year.

In short, the move ensures Douglas will be on the roster in 2024. The Bills gave him the vast majority of his salary up front in the form of a “signing bonus”. They can now prorate that signing bonus over multiple seasons using void years.

Per Spotrac, the Bills added three void years to the deal, freeing up $2.625 million of Douglas’s compensation. They could have chosen to move more money to lower his cap hit even more — about $3 million more, actually — but did not end up doing that.

If they had done the bigger cap movement, it would have indicated that they strongly wanted to re-sign Douglas, as the team would have been more leveraged in future years. As it stands now, Buffalo has a $2.625 million dead cap charge for Douglas next year and they can certainly absorb that if an extension doesn’t get worked out.

Douglas came to the Bills in the middle of the 2023 season while they were dealing injuries at boundary cornerback. He played very well down the stretch of the season and the Bills released Tre’Davious White as part of the bloodletting this offseason. Douglas is going to be a starter for the Bills again in 2024.

