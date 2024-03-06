Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Taylor Rapp, per report

The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement with safety Taylor Rapp, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract is a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.

Rapp, 26, signed with the Bills last year on a one-year contract. As the primary backup to safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, Rapp started just four games for the Bills last season. However, he was a valuable member of the defense, acting as the dime back when the Bills went to a three-safety look in the wake of a season-ending injury to linebacker Matt Milano. With Hyde a free agent and contemplating retirement and Poyer having been released by the club earlier Wednesday, Rapp seems to be all but locked into a starting role next season.

In his first season with the Bills, Rapp accounted for 50 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, half a sack, two pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He appeared on 421 defensive snaps (39.3%) and 191 special teams snaps (44.4%) for the club. In the playoffs, Rapp didn’t play in either game due to an injury he suffered while making his game-clinching interception against the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo’s final regular-season contest.

Rapp was originally a second-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joins Damar Hamlin and Kendall Williamson as the only safeties currently under contract for the Bills.