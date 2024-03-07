Post Day 1 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: LB targets for Buffalo Bills

Continuing on our journey of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series we review the linebacker position and what the Buffalo Bills might be compelled to do with the group. If you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

Today we take a peak at “off-ball” linebackers. The Bills have selected a linebacker on Day 2 of the NFL Draft in two consecutive years — both Terrel Bernard in 2022 and Dorian Williams in 2023 were selected in the third round.

With a healthy Matt Milano ready to return to his All-Pro form in 2024 and the emergence of playmaker Terrel Bernard, the Bills are set to have one of the best LB duos in the entire NFL in 2024. However, as we all witnessed in Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, their LB depth can get thin quickly. They do have Dorian Williams coming into his second year and he offers them an athletic backup, if needed. They also have third-year pro Baylon Spector on the roster who flashed late in the season when filling in for the injured Bernard. They will bring more competition on the roster for the fourth LB spot, likely via free agency or bringing back veteran Tyrel Dodson. I don’t expect them to be looking at a linebacker hard in the draft, but they could look for some potential depth on Day 3.

Day 1 Considerations

I don’t think the Bills should consider drafting a linebacker on Day 1. They have other needs that should take preference here.

Day 2 Considerations

As above, I don’t think the Bills should consider drafting a linebacker on Day 2. They have other needs that should take preference here.

Day 3 Considerations

Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)

Wallace likely pushed himself up some draft boards with an outstanding showing at the combine, but he likely should still wind up being selected on Day 3. Wallace showed off his athletic gifts in Indy and would be a prime candidate for the Bills to allow him to shine on special teams while he develops under their solid starting linebacking core.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 237 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds (third)

10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5” (second)

Broad jump: 10’7” (second)

The official results for the 2024 linebacker combine class are in.@UKFootball's Trevin Wallace earned the top athleticism score at his position (86) with top-3 marks in the broad jump (10'7"), vertical jump (37.5") & forty-yard dash (4.51). pic.twitter.com/W7gdj4fPGl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2024

Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)

Ulofoshio was another top combine performer in the linebacker group. You can probably catch on to my theme here: He’s another athletic linebacker with traits that the Bills covet. He can help on special teams while he develops as a backup.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 237 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5” (first)

Broad jump: 10’8” (first)

Edefuan Ulofoshio is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 121 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Spilts projectedhttps://t.co/HH61aWAOAh pic.twitter.com/QY7AWKvMhS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

In summary

It will be interesting to see what Buffalo does with the back-end depth of their linebacker group. One thing to consider is if the team runs it back with Tyler Matakevich, who is considered a “LB” on the roster. If the Bills decide to move in a different direction from him, they might be inclined to take a developmental prospect on Day 3 with the athletic traits to star on special teams as they develop. Regardless, the Bills look to have a talented linebacker core in 2024.

Keep an eye out for our next combine positional group review, featuring the cornerbacks!