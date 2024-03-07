Farewell to Mitch Morse, Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer; et al

It’s inevitable. Pretty much every season there’s a player departure from the Buffalo Bills that stings. We all knew this year was going to be a tough one in that department, and here we are. In a single day we say “goodbye” to Mitch Morse, Tre’Davious White, and Jordan Poyer. Three cornerstone players adored on and off the field. Players responsible in no small part for turning around a flailing team. Unsung hero Siran Neal, a mainstay on special teams and valuable depth since 2018 is gone. Depth darling Deonte Harty is gone as well, after just one season. So, too, is Nyheim Hines — whose pair of return touchdowns will hold a place of legendary status with this generation of Bills Mafia.

You’re going to read a lot of digital ink about these guys in other articles. With the emotional blow of so many losses in such a short time, I decided to do things my way. Let’s bid these players a fond farewell by taking a look at their last major play for the Buffalo Bills.

Mitch Morse

Here’s the last first down the Buffalo Bills gained with Mitch Morse at center. It can be hard to have a “highlight” from this position, but dependability and a steady hand are monumental to success. Morse has been that presence for Buffalo since his arrival in 2019.

Tre’Davious White

When you think defensive backs, you think interceptions. Here’s Tre’Davious White’s final one in a Bills uniform. White knew where the ball was heading better than Sam Howell, the man who threw it.

Jordan Poyer

A cast-off from the Cleveland Browns came to be known as “All-Pro Po” in Buffalo. Let me rephrase that. The 2016 Browns, who went 1-15 and would go 0-16 the following year, felt that this player wasn’t good enough for them.

Siran Neal

Any time you can embarrass a division rival is a good time. Early in the game this Siran Neal tackle helped keep the Jets buried on their own end of the field. When you win a game 32-6, a lot of things have to go right — and that includes the detail work on special teams.

Deonte Harty

I know what you were thinking. He’s gonna show the punt return touchdown that helped the Bills take the AFC East crown again. You can find that clip anywhere. This is Harty’s final highlight, in my opinion, as he flips the field in a single play with some heads-up wiggle and speed.

Nyheim Hines

Due to an unfortunate injury, Hines didn’t get to suit up for Buffalo this past season. His latest highlights fill the void you may have had for return touchdowns, as his pair of them elevated the Bills over the New England Patriots in an emotional catharsis for the ages. Hines gets two GIFs because it’s hard to separate these plays from each other. Also because we’re allowed to be sad and want a pick-me-up.