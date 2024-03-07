Von Miller updated 2024 contract details with incentives, explained

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller agreed to a renegotiated contract, dramatically slashing his 2024 salary cap number. This wasn’t a classic restructure, where he’s paid the same amount but it’s accounted in a different manner over multiple years. Miller agreed to a pay cut with incentives built in to earn back a chunk of the money.

Miller’s base compensation was lowered from $17.145 million in 2024 to $8.5 million, slashing almost $9 million in cash and cap space by itself. They moved more cap into the future by converting some of that compensation into a bonus and prorating it, but the details of that remain unclear.

One of the ways they cut Miller’s compensation was to offer incentives. The CBA splits incentives into Likely To Be Earned (LTBE) and Not Likely To Be Earned (NLTBE). The LTBE incentives were benchmarks the player hit last year while NLTBE incentives weren’t met the prior season. If it’s NLTBE, it doesn’t count on the current year salary cap. If the player achieves the benchmark, it’s added to the following year’s cap commitment.

Using NLTBE incentives for players who were injured is a clever means of transferring cap commitments to the future, even if they are relatively easy to achieve. Oh you were injured in the first game? You need to play in 10% of the team’s total snaps to achieve your incentive, and it’s NLTBE.

Thanks to Pro Football Talk, we have the exact incentives for Miller’s contract and they are NLTBE. We’ll do our best to break it down. These incentive figures are cumulative:

Two sacks: $1 million

Four sacks: $2.5 million

Six sacks: $4 million

Eight sacks: $6 million

10.5 sacks: $8.645 million

15 sacks: $9.645 million

If he gets to 12 sacks while also playing 30% of the team’s snaps in the AFC Championship Game, he earned $1.5 million.

Miller hasn’t hit 10 sacks since 2018, so it feels like a safe bet that he isn’t going to make that jump into the higher levels of the incentives anyway.

This move could be Miller doing the Bills a solid because he has really underperformed in his recovery. Or the Bills told Miller they were going to release him and he took a pay cut to stay on the team. (Miller is making $9 million guaranteed for the 2024 NFL season, despite a terrible 18 months at the position. Was he going to make that much on the open market?)

In addition to the sack incentive, he still maintains a per-game active bonus of $15,000 per game. That’s $255,000 if he plays 17 games. He also has a $100,000 workout bonus for the offseason program.

Add it all up, and Miller is going to make between $9 million and $18.5 million in 2024. If Miller hits his incentives, the Bills will be very glad writing those checks.

By all accounts, Miller’s contract stays the same for 2025 and beyond (other than the prorated signing bonus cap hit added to future years we don’t have reporting on). The Bills will easily be able to move on from Miller before the 2025 season if they want, as none of his compensation next year is guaranteed.

Here are the remaining details of Miller’s contract as of right now without the 2024 roster bonus proration:

2024

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

2024 roster bonus: $7 million (Likely to be prorated out, but hasn’t been yet)

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $1.5 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000 ($180,000 LTBE)

Cap hit: $15.154 million

Yearly cash: $14,533,333

2025

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $17.145 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $23.874 million

Yearly cash: $17.5 million

Dead cap: $15.417 million

Cap savings if cut: $8.457 million

2026

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $19.645 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $26.374 million

Yearly cash: $20 million

Dead cap: $9.043 million

Cap savings if cut: $15.581 million

2027

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $29.645 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $32.669 million

Yearly cash: $30 million

Dead cap: $2.669 million

Cap savings if cut: $30 million

Here are the remaining details of Miller’s contract if they turn his $7 million into prorated signing bonus with a void year for the maximum 2024 benefit:

2024

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $1.5 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000 ($180,000 LTBE)

Cap hit: $9.554 million

Yearly cash: $14,533,333

2025

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $17.145 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $25.274 million

Yearly cash: $17.5 million

Dead cap: $21.017 million

Cap savings if cut: $4.257 million

2026

Original signing bonus: $3.705 million

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $19.645 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $29.174 million

Yearly cash: $20 million

Dead cap: $13.243 million

Cap savings if cut: $15.931 million

2027

2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million

2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $29.645 million

Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000

Cap hit: $34.069 million

Yearly cash: $30 million

Dead cap: $5.469 million

Cap savings if cut: $28.6 million

2028 VOID YEAR

2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million