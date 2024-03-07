Von Miller updated 2024 contract details with incentives, explained

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller agreed to a renegotiated contract, dramatically slashing his 2024 salary cap number. This wasn’t a classic restructure, where he’s paid the same amount but it’s accounted in a different manner over multiple years. Miller agreed to a pay cut with incentives built in to earn back a chunk of the money.
Miller’s base compensation was lowered from $17.145 million in 2024 to $8.5 million, slashing almost $9 million in cash and cap space by itself. They moved more cap into the future by converting some of that compensation into a bonus and prorating it, but the details of that remain unclear.
One of the ways they cut Miller’s compensation was to offer incentives. The CBA splits incentives into Likely To Be Earned (LTBE) and Not Likely To Be Earned (NLTBE). The LTBE incentives were benchmarks the player hit last year while NLTBE incentives weren’t met the prior season. If it’s NLTBE, it doesn’t count on the current year salary cap. If the player achieves the benchmark, it’s added to the following year’s cap commitment.
Using NLTBE incentives for players who were injured is a clever means of transferring cap commitments to the future, even if they are relatively easy to achieve. Oh you were injured in the first game? You need to play in 10% of the team’s total snaps to achieve your incentive, and it’s NLTBE.
Thanks to Pro Football Talk, we have the exact incentives for Miller’s contract and they are NLTBE. We’ll do our best to break it down. These incentive figures are cumulative:
- Two sacks: $1 million
- Four sacks: $2.5 million
- Six sacks: $4 million
- Eight sacks: $6 million
- 10.5 sacks: $8.645 million
- 15 sacks: $9.645 million
If he gets to 12 sacks while also playing 30% of the team’s snaps in the AFC Championship Game, he earned $1.5 million.
Miller hasn’t hit 10 sacks since 2018, so it feels like a safe bet that he isn’t going to make that jump into the higher levels of the incentives anyway.
This move could be Miller doing the Bills a solid because he has really underperformed in his recovery. Or the Bills told Miller they were going to release him and he took a pay cut to stay on the team. (Miller is making $9 million guaranteed for the 2024 NFL season, despite a terrible 18 months at the position. Was he going to make that much on the open market?) Miller moves up from
In addition to the sack incentive, he still maintains a per-game active bonus of $15,000 per game. That’s $255,000 if he plays 17 games. He also has a $100,000 workout bonus for the offseason program.
Add it all up, and Miller is going to make between $9 million and $18.5 million in 2024. If Miller hits his incentives, the Bills will be very glad writing those checks.
By all accounts, Miller’s contract stays the same for 2025 and beyond (other than the prorated signing bonus cap hit added to future years we don’t have reporting on). The Bills will easily be able to move on from Miller before the 2025 season if they want, as none of his compensation next year is guaranteed.
Here are the remaining details of Miller’s contract as of right now without the 2024 roster bonus proration:
2024
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
2024 roster bonus: $7 million (Likely to be prorated out, but hasn’t been yet)
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $1.5 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000 ($180,000 LTBE)
Cap hit: $15.154 million
Yearly cash: $14,533,333
2025
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $17.145 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $23.874 million
Yearly cash: $17.5 million
Dead cap: $15.417 million
Cap savings if cut: $8.457 million
2026
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $19.645 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $26.374 million
Yearly cash: $20 million
Dead cap: $9.043 million
Cap savings if cut: $15.581 million
2027
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $29.645 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $32.669 million
Yearly cash: $30 million
Dead cap: $2.669 million
Cap savings if cut: $30 million
Here are the remaining details of Miller’s contract if they turn his $7 million into prorated signing bonus with a void year for the maximum 2024 benefit:
2024
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $1.5 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000 ($180,000 LTBE)
Cap hit: $9.554 million
Yearly cash: $14,533,333
2025
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $17.145 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $25.274 million
Yearly cash: $17.5 million
Dead cap: $21.017 million
Cap savings if cut: $4.257 million
2026
Original signing bonus: $3.705 million
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $19.645 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $29.174 million
Yearly cash: $20 million
Dead cap: $13.243 million
Cap savings if cut: $15.931 million
2027
2023 restructure bonus: $2.669 million
2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million
Workout bonus: $100,000
Base salary: $29.645 million
Per-game active bonus: $15,000 per, up to $255,000
Cap hit: $34.069 million
Yearly cash: $30 million
Dead cap: $5.469 million
Cap savings if cut: $28.6 million
2028 VOID YEAR
2024 restructure bonus: $1.4 million
