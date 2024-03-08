Post Day 2 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: CB targets for Buffalo Bills

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series marches on as we cover the all-important cornerback position. If you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

General manager Brandon Beane and company recently said farewell to two cornerbacks on the roster: special teams ace Siran Neal, and fan favorite Tre’Davious White. This leaves Buffalo with Rasul Douglas, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, and Christian Benford locked into contracts for the 2024 season. Rasul Douglas stepped in after the mid-season trade and immediately played like a star corner the Bills so desperately needed. Christian Benford stepped up and secured the CB2 position but got hurt late in the season. When Benford was healthy, I believe he was a quality starting corner. I also find Kaiir Elam to be better than a lot of people have given him credit for, but he has yet to live up to his first-round status. He has another opportunity to prove his worth during the 2024 season. Taron Johnson is one of the best slot corners in the league and is a huge part of Buffalo’s defense.

I think the Bills have a solid group of corners at the top, but they need to add some quality depth, especially now that White and Neal have been released. I’m sure they’ll try to bring in some veteran competition via free agency — maybe even bringing Dane Jackson back. Still, the Bills need to supplement this room with some young depth.

My expectation is that One Bills Drive will add to their cornerback group in some capacity in the draft, but I think they likely wait until the middle-late rounds to do it. Given their track record of finding late-round gems at the position, I don’t believe they are in any hurry either. Let’s look at some of the cornerback prospects I say the Bills should consider.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

Again, I believe the Bills should focus on other needs in Round 1. Plus, the top group of corners should be off the board at this point, allowing them to allocate resources elsewhere.

However, if first-round talents such as Cooper DeJean (Iowa) or Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) fall into Buffalo’s lap at pick 28 they might be enticed to take one of them. Neither player tested at the combine because of injuries, and if this pushes them down the draft they might be in play for the Bills. Keep an eye out for these two to see if they’re still on the board as Buffalo’s pick approaches.

Day 2 Considerations

Cam Hart (Notre Dame)

Hart solidified a spot on Day 2 with his performance at the combine. He had an impressive Senior Bowl week and then kept the momentum going at the combine. He showed off his fluidity in drills and tested well in the athletic events. Not to mention, he did all of the drills — which not many players do. Hart has incredible size and blends it with a fluid athleticism that makes him an interesting prospect on Day 2.

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 202 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5”

Broad jump: 10’10”

3-cone drill: 7.12 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

Really good rep from Cam Hart.



Extremely fluid at 6’3”. pic.twitter.com/GDsUJXcEp7 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2024

Cam Hart is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 42 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/kzZQYBzuqM pic.twitter.com/Fv2LX584UA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Max Melton (Rutgers)

Melton is a supreme athlete who put his explosiveness on display in a big way at the combine. Athletes like Melton don’t grow on trees, and he’s a good football player to boot. Melton brings a ton of good qualities to the table, but his footwork and technique can get messy at times. His versatility to play inside or outside should intrigue the Bills and the main reason I see him as a prospect for the team on Day 2.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5”

Broad jump: 11’4” (first)

3-cone drill: 7.12 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Bench press: 11 reps

Max Melton is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 79 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/fj1y7BiChA pic.twitter.com/ujzYFK7IVk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Day 3 Considerations

Andru Phillips (Kentucky)

Andru Phillips has some traits that could make him a productive corner in the league, but some consistency issues will likely see him end up as a mid-round draft pick. Phillips is extremely explosive — just look at his vertical and broad jump. He has the skill set to match up with the best athletes on the offensive side of the ball. If he can develop in the right system he could flourish. His best position might be playing the slot corner, but that remains to be seen. I can see the Bills taking a chance on him to develop for a few years behind Taron Johnson, who has dealt with numerous concussions already in his career.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds

Vertical jump: 42” (second)

Broad jump: 11’3” (second)

Renardo Green (Florida State)

If you want to see good cornerback play, watch some of Green’s coverage snaps in his match up versus Round 1 WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU this year. Green has the potential to become a starter in the NFL in the slot corner role or from the outside. The Bills value positional versatility, and he could provide quality depth in the secondary until it’s his moment to shine.

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 186 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 37.5”

Broad jump: 10’10”

He put Malik Nabers in PRISON



I present to you the most most underrated CB in the NFL Draft:



Renardo Green



Green when guarding Nabers:

• 1 interception

• 0 TDs allowed

• 1 PBU

• 5 targets

• 2 catches for 20 yards allowedpic.twitter.com/qsnMoinPf2 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2024

Myles Harden (South Dakota)

Harden wasn’t the most athletic cornerback to step on the combine field, but he moved well in the positional drills and showed some fluid footwork. Harden comes from a small school but deserves a late-round flyer in the draft to see what he can offer in the NFL. Though not the fastest, he showed above-average quickness in the 3-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle. Something about him tells me he could be another late-round gem that’s unearthed by Brandon Beane and company.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 45.5”

Broad jump: 9’10”

3-cone drill: 6.88 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 3.98 seconds

Bench press: 13 reps

Myles Harden has moved pretty well today. pic.twitter.com/hkHXVLim7e — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 1, 2024

In summary

It’s no secret at this point that the Buffalo Bills could stand to add young talent to their cornerback group, but it isn’t a dire need. Beane loves to take flyers with some late-round CB prospects, and I’m expecting him to do it again this year on Day 3. If the Bills were to take a cornerback on Day 1 or 2, I believe it will be due to a top prospect they were enamored with falling to them.

Stay tuned for more positional reviews, when up next we review a position of need for the Bills: Safeties.