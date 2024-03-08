Explaining the NFL veteran salary benefit with Bills P Matt Haack contract details

When the Buffalo Bills re-signed punter Matt Haack, they did it in the cheapest way possible. That means that Haack really wanted to be in Buffalo and also that the Bills were able to convince him to take the lowest possible contract.

Haack will make $1.125 million in base salary if he’s on the Buffalo Bills’ roster for the 2024 NFL season. That’s the minimum for a player with six years of service in the NFL. His cap hit won’t be that same number, though. Instead, he will only count $955,000 against the cap — the same number as a second-year player in the NFL.

The deal can only be a one-year contract.

Buffalo is utilizing the veteran salary benefit, formerly called the minimum salary benefit or the veteran minimum benefit, it allows older players to play at a reduced salary-cap hit in order to make it more likely for them to stick on a roster as opposed to the team going for a younger player merely for the cap savings.

The benefit also allows a player to make an additional $167,500 in signing or roster bonus, but Buffalo didn’t add that to Haack’s contract. He’ll have to make the roster to see any of his contract money.

The other punter on Buffalo’s roster is Sam Martin, and his 2024 salary fully guarantees next week, so that’s probably a reason that Haack’s contract didn’t include any bonus money.

The Bills currently have two other players under the veteran salary benefit; wide receiver Andy Isabella and defensive tackle Eli Ankou. Isabella received an $8,000 bonus while Ankou earned a $7,500 bonus. Their cap hits are the minimum benefit plus the amount of the bonus.