David Edwards contract details: Buffalo Bills are paying him to play meaningful snaps

The Buffalo Bills re-signed offensive lineman David Edwards to a contract extension this week. It’s a two-year, $6.195 million base contract with incentives built in, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

#Bills reach two-year, $6 million extension with David Edwards that includes $2.95 million guaranteed with $1.75 million signing bonus, salaries $1.2 million (guaranteed), $2.56 million annual $10,000 per game active roster bonus, up to $1.2M playtime incentive annual, $1.2M 2025… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 6, 2024

That average would have ranked 41st among NFL guards in 2023, and with two guards per team and factoring in rookie deals, it’s low-end starter money.

Edwards played nearly 13% of the offensive snaps as the sixth lineman and 19% of the special teams snaps in 2023, so the value of this deal probably works whether he keeps that top reserve role or moves into the starting lineup.

He also has a per-game roster bonus of $10,000 up to $170,000 per season. He played 16 games in 2023, so only $160,000 is LTBE this season.

Edwards is a lock to be on the roster in 2024 as his $1.75 million signing bonus and salary are all guaranteed money. None of the guarantees extend into the second year, so it’s a typical “one year and we’ll see” type of contract.

There are playing-time incentives built in for both seasons based on how much he plays in 2024. We don’t have specifics on how much playing time it takes, but they are more than the numbers he hit in 2024. (I’ll guess it’s significantly higher than 13% of the offensive snaps.) If he hits the the number in 2024, he gets a split $2.5 million; $1.25 million immediately in 2024 and a $1.25 million base salary escalator for 2025.

His cap hit is the fourth-highest among Bills offensive linemen behind Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, and Spencer Brown.

Here is the full breakdown.

2024

Prorated signing bonus: $875,000

Workout bonus: $75,000

Per-game roster bonus: $10,000 per game up to $170,000 ($160k LTBE in 2024)

Base salary: $1.2 million

(Playing time incentive: $1.25 million)

Cap hit: $2.31 million

Total cash: $3.195 million

2025

Prorated signing bonus: $875,000

Workout bonus: $75,000

Per-game roster bonus: $10,000 per game up to $170,000

Base salary: $2.56 million

(2024 playing time incentive: $1.25 million)

Cap hit: $3.68 million

Total cash: $2.805 million

Dead cap: $875,000

Cap savings if cut: $2.805 million