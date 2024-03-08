Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: Goodbyes and grief

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

This week was heavy for Bills fans. We lost some guys we really loved, both on the field and off. (Well, as much as you can really know what players are like behind closed doors.) With longtime Bills players Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Siran Neal cut and Micah Hyde and Gabriel Davis among a handful of free agents that have made an impact on the team over the years, there are names and faces walking out the door that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

We love this team, and by extension, we often love these players.

When you lose something or someone you love, it’s normal to grieve. It’s not silly just because it’s a football player.

I left my teaching job after 17 years in September 2023. I had to grieve that.

We lost our cat of 17 years a few weeks ago. We grieved that as a family.

All of these things are normal.

Coincidentally, I’ve recently been reading lifelong Bills fan Luke Russert’s memoir on grief, Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself. (You can buy it from independent bookstore Talking Leaves in Buffalo like I did.) It details his journey years after the death of his father — probably the most famous Bills fan ever, Tim Russert of NBC News. who passed away in 2008. There are lots of ways to find your way through grief, and this is one account.

So Bills fans, how have you dealt with the grief this week? By looking forward to the future and reloading the roster? Have you simply just shrugged and moved on quickly? Personally, I’ve dived into numbers, detailing the salary cap implications of all of it. It’s cold, but in my analytical brain, it’s the way to justify the moves and come full circle on closure.

Let us know in the comments section about the topic of the weekend or literally talk about anything else you want. It’s our weekend open thread.

Join the comments below!