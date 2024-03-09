Post 2024 NFL Combine positional review: Safety targets for the Bills

The 2024 NFL Combine positional review series marches on as we cover a position of true need for the Buffalo Bills, safety. Remember, if you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

Sadly, the Poyer and Hyde era has ended in Buffalo. Hyde seems like he will probably retire and Poyer was cut earlier this week. Bills fans should be grateful for the run they had locking down the back end of Buffalo’s defense. The Bills did re-sign safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal, but Buffalo still needs to bring in starting-caliber talent to this group.

Right now, they have Taylor Rapp who’s played one season for the Bills and backup safety Damar Hamlin on the roster. I’m certain the Bills will bring in a safety (or two) via free agency, but that shouldn’t stop them from taking a safety (or two) in this year's draft. Let’s take a look at some of the safety options in the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically those who I believe the Bills should consider.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

I do not think any safeties should be drafted in the first round in this year's draft.

Day 2 Considerations

Notes: The top safety in this class is Tyler Nubin (Minnesota) and he’ll likely be gone at the beginning of the second round. Nubin didn’t do any of the athletic testing at the combine, but he did participate in the positional drills. In those drills, he looked smooth and rangy. Keep an eye out for the results from his pro day. I don’t expect the Bills to have a look at Nubin in the second round unless they trade up. But that’s not to worry, because Day 2 of the draft is loaded with safety talent. Let’s get to some of my favorites!

Cole Bishop (Utah)

Bishop stood out in a good way at the combine and improved his draft stock. The Utah Utes prospect quieted any speed concerns by running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. Bishop can line up at either safety position and be productive. He has the athleticism to cover tight ends, the range to be a high safety over top, can blitz, and hold his own in the run game. His versatility makes him an instant upgrade in Buffalo’s secondary as someone who would make an immediate impact. Bishop is my favorite safety candidate for the Bills in the draft.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 206 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical jump: 39”

Broad jump: 10’4”

Cole Bishop is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.82 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 19 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/gsXO6u89Fo pic.twitter.com/zwGHCpPRTH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Calen Bullock (USC)

Bullock only ran the 40-yard dash for the athletic tests (4.48 seconds) but he also participated in positional drills. Bullock is a long and agile prospect. His best traits come in coverage and making plays on the ball. Some even think he might have the ability to play cornerback. Bullock would give the Bills plenty of fun options to play with from the safety position. He can provide sticky coverage on a slot receiver or be tasked with sideline-to-sideline coverage as a high safety. Bullock also met with the Bills at the combine.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 188 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds

Javon Bullard (Georgia)

The Georgia Bulldog isn’t the tallest, fastest, or strongest safety prospect, but he is a good football player. He only ran the 40-yard dash at the combine and posted a quality time of 4.47 seconds. Bullard is an instinctual player and can often be seen around the football. He is a little bit of a tweener prospect, but he could thrive in a big nickel role similar to what we saw Jordan Poyer play last season.

Height: 5’10 1/2”

Weight: 198 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

10-yard split: 1.51 seconds

Javon Bullard with a 4.47 unofficial time on his first 40 yard dash attempt pic.twitter.com/iV6lmstluj — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) March 1, 2024

Javon Bullard backpedal and 45-degree break pic.twitter.com/r0pNQnV0Fv — Trey (@Trey2Triggerr) March 1, 2024

Kamren Kinchens (Miami)

The combine didn’t do Kinchens any favors. His athletic testing was worse than what was expected, but this might be one of those “I hope he doesn’t run too fast” type of deals. Kinchens is a bona fide playmaker. He plays fast and aggressively, which doesn’t match up with his testing numbers. Kinchens might slide down draft boards a bit, but his play-making ability is undeniable. I spent much of my time thinking he would be gone early in the second round but maybe he will fall right into Buffalo’s lap late on Day 2.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 203 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 35”

Broad jump: 9’2”

Day 3 Considerations

Jaden Hicks (Washington State)

Hicks did every athletic test besides the 40-yard dash at the combine. I have a feeling that Hicks won’t be around on Day 3 of the draft, but if he is he might be a candidate for the Bills to find reason to trade up. Hicks is a big physical safety who has the skill set to develop an all-around game.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 211 pounds

Vertical jump: 37.5”

Broad jump: 10’2”

3-cone drill: 6.88 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Bench press: 16 reps

Jaden Hicks casually shreds the gauntlet.pic.twitter.com/4tgMwuaV4j — Christian Zwick (@Zwick_Christian) March 2, 2024

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

Taylor-Demerson doesn’t have the “ideal” measurables or size that NFL teams look for in a safety, but that’s becoming less of an issue in recent years. The Texas Tech product is as versatile as they come with the ability to play multiple positions in various coverage schemes. His play-making abilities and athleticism outshine his lack of physical measurables and make him a prospect of interest for the Bills on Day 3.

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 197 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds (first)

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical jump: 38”

Broad jump: 10’3”

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (@TexasTechFB) and Millard Bradford (@TCUFootball) recorded the two fastest 40-yard dash times and top speeds among 2024 safeties.



Taylor-Demerson: 4.41 & 23.09 mph

Bradford: 4.42 & 22.99 mph pic.twitter.com/PS34chjz2H — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest)

Mustapha is another undersized safety but is well built and thrives close to the line of scrimmage. Mustapha is likely a late-round prospect who will need a little more time to develop, but he has some skills that could lead him to becoming a starter down the road. Mustapha only did the bench press at the combine.

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 209 pounds

Bench press: 22 reps (first)

225 lbs x 22 REPS! @malik__mustapha

Most reps by all safeties in the 2024 NFL Combine.

Wake Forest Pro Day up NEXT!…✌️ pic.twitter.com/59fvOv35oe — Roe Pro Fitness & Athletics (@roepro_athletes) March 3, 2024

One player that I can't wait to see this week is Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha.



Highly energized mover who plays with impressive physicality. Best projects as a strong safety but there's enough range and fluidity in the deep portion of the field to provide versatility.



Baller. pic.twitter.com/AVQfOweWtE — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 27, 2024

In summary

Buffalo’s safety group is rail thin right now and the lack of players will need to be addressed more than once — probably in both free agency and the draft. The Bills have plenty of options on Day 2 and Day 3, and it will be interesting to see who they target.

Next up on the positional review series we switch to the offense! Stay tuned for the position group everyone has been waiting for — wide receivers! I’ll take an in-depth look at some options the Bills will have to upgrade their receivers room via the draft.