Faced with a cap deficit of over $40 million, the Buffalo Bills made a slew of roster moves this week, including releasing three long-standing starters in cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse.
The Bills also parted ways with wide receiver Deonte Harty, special teams standout Siran Neal and running back Nyheim Hines, and restructured the deals of cornerback Rasul Douglas and pass rusher Von Miller. It was a wild and wacky Wednesday, as all told, the Bills cleared roughly $47.6 million in salary cap space.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines why, despite the emotional trauma it may have caused Bills fans, general manager Brandon Beane needed to make those roster moves.
Why GM Brandon Beane had to make those roster cuts
Why the difficult roster decisions Brandon Beane made on Wednesday also happened to be the right moves for a cash-strapped Bills team, how cutting Poyer, White and Morse represented the cost of winning now in the NFL, how the Bills found themselves in salary cap hell in the first place, how the restructured deals with Miller and Douglas helped give Buffalo more salary cap space, and why safety Taylor Rapp is excited to embrace a larger role on defense.
- Ryan O’Halloran: Tough moves for Bills GM Brandon Beane also were right moves - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White and the cost of winning now - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills cut 3 cornerstones as offseason of change starts to take shape - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What just happened in Buffalo, plus seven quarterback decisions - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills release All-Pro safety, franchise center in a flurry of moves to clear cap space - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Mailbag: What caused such a salary cap mess? - Buffalo News
- Bills releasing Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills, Von Miller agree to renegotiated deal worth $8.855 million in 2024: Source - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Von Miller’s renegotiated contract will save Bills more than $8 million in cap space - Buffalo News
- Report: Bills restructure contracts for Miller, Douglas - WGR 550
- Report: Buffalo Bills to restructure Rasul Douglas’ contract - Buffalo News
- Bills re-sign safety Taylor Rapp to three-year contract - Buffalo News
- Bills re-sign safety Taylor Rapp to three-year contract extension - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp ready to step into a bigger role - Buffalo News
QB Mitch Trubisky returning to backup Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have found their backup to quarterback Josh Allen, and it’s a familiar face: Mitch Trubisky, who served as Allen’s backup for the 2021 NFL season.
- Mitch Trubisky rejoins Buffalo Bills after agreeing to terms - Buffalo News
- Bills signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to reunite as Josh Allen’s backup - Democrat & Chronicle
- Mitch Trubisky, released by Steelers, signs with Bills - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Buffalo Bills agree to terms with veteran QB Mitch Trubisky - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills sign quarterback Mitch Trubisky to two-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
Quintin Morris re-signs; Bills get 4th-round compensatory pick
On Friday, the Bills re-signed TE Quintin Morris, who was set to become a restricted free agent, and learned they will receive a fourth-round (and not a third-round, as was expected) compensatory draft pick.
- Bills re-sign tight end Quintin Morris; Buffalo receives fourth-round compensatory pick - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills receive compensatory pick for Tremaine Edmunds, but not the one they expected - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills re-sign tight end Quintin Morris to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Bills re-sign TE Quintin Morris to one-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Roundup: Buffalo Bills brutally shed salary cap with multiple player cuts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Farewell to Mitch Morse, Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer; et al - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills roster: specialists - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills have re-signed QB Mitch Trubisky - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills sign P Matt Haack to a one-year contract - Buffalo Rumblings
- Explaining the NFL veteran salary benefit with Bills P Matt Haack contract details - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...