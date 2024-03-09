Faced with a cap deficit of over $40 million, the Buffalo Bills made a slew of roster moves this week, including releasing three long-standing starters in cornerback Tre’Davious White, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse.

The Bills also parted ways with wide receiver Deonte Harty, special teams standout Siran Neal and running back Nyheim Hines, and restructured the deals of cornerback Rasul Douglas and pass rusher Von Miller. It was a wild and wacky Wednesday, as all told, the Bills cleared roughly $47.6 million in salary cap space.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines why, despite the emotional trauma it may have caused Bills fans, general manager Brandon Beane needed to make those roster moves.

Why GM Brandon Beane had to make those roster cuts

Why the difficult roster decisions Brandon Beane made on Wednesday also happened to be the right moves for a cash-strapped Bills team, how cutting Poyer, White and Morse represented the cost of winning now in the NFL, how the Bills found themselves in salary cap hell in the first place, how the restructured deals with Miller and Douglas helped give Buffalo more salary cap space, and why safety Taylor Rapp is excited to embrace a larger role on defense.

QB Mitch Trubisky returning to backup Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have found their backup to quarterback Josh Allen, and it’s a familiar face: Mitch Trubisky, who served as Allen’s backup for the 2021 NFL season.

Quintin Morris re-signs; Bills get 4th-round compensatory pick

On Friday, the Bills re-signed TE Quintin Morris, who was set to become a restricted free agent, and learned they will receive a fourth-round (and not a third-round, as was expected) compensatory draft pick.

