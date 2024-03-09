Buffalo Bills enter 2024 NFL Draft with 11 picks

On Friday, the list of 2024 NFL Draft selections for the Buffalo Bills was announced. As it stands now, general manager Brandon Beane and One Bills Drive will have 11 opportunities to add to their roster for the upcoming season.

Brandon Beane has a propensity to move around during the draft, and often choosing both routes several times during draft weekend. Last season, the team moved up in the first round to select tight end Dalton Kincaid — perhaps influenced by the run on wide receivers prior to their move.

The Bills are slated to be on the clock at pick 28 of Round 1 during the opening night of April’s draft. While Beane has a lot of picks to leverage into player additions or bargaining chips, most of them are Day 3 picks. Buffalo enters the draft with no pick in Round 3, having traded that selection to the Green Bay Packers to bring in cornerback Rasul Douglas plus a return of the Packers’ 2024 fifth-round pick (159).

Beane has just two picks to work with at this stage during the first three rounds of the draft (one each in Rounds 1 and 2). On Day 3, there are nine selections — with a pair in Round 4, three in Rounds 5 and 6, and one in Round 7.

As expected, the Bills also received a compensatory pick for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent last spring. However, while the pick widely expected to be at the end of Round 3, it lands at the back of Round 4 (133).

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft selections, by round and number

Round 1: Pick 28

Round 2: Pick 60

Round 4: Pick 127

Round 4: Pick 133 (Compensatory pick)

Round 5: Pick 143 (from Chicago Bears)

Round 5: Pick 159 (from Green Bay Packers)

Round 5: Pick 162

Round 6: Pick 188 (from Denver Broncos, through Los Angeles Rams)

Round 6: Pick 199 (from Dallas Cowboys, through Houston Texans)

Round 6: Pick 203

Round 7: Pick 248

While losing a third-round pick isn’t ideal, when viewing Douglas as the pick in that spot makes for sound transaction.

What are your thoughts on Buffalo’s cachet of picks in April’s NFL Draft?