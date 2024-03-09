Taylor Rapp contract details identify him as a likely starter

With Micah Hyde a free agent and Jordan Poyer recently released, the Buffalo Bills were getting thin at safety. They brought back one this week, inking soon-to-be free agent Taylor Rapp to a three-year pact. As akways, there was outrage over the numbers, but the “up to” in the reporting turned out to be doing a bunch of heavy lifting in the incentive-laden contract.

We have the numbers, so let’s dive in.

Rapp received a $2 million signing bonus and his $1.675 million salary in 2024 is fully guaranteed. He’s going to be on the roster in the fall.

In the second and third years, he has a $250,000 roster bonus due near the start of the league year. His base salary goes to $2.3 million and $2.575 million in 2025 and 2026. Each season has per-game roster bonuses that can total $425,000 at $25,000 per game. A good chunk of the base salary for 2025 fully guarantees at the start of the 2025 league year.

There are also playing time incentives built into each year of the deal for another $1.3 million per season, but it’s unclear what those incentives actually are.

The base deal’s average of $3.54 million places Rapp 30th in the NFL at the safety position (although several recently released safeties will top him once they ink deal), so it’s low-end starter money with incentives that can make it mid-level.

It’s a significant raise for Rapp, who played on a one-year, $1.77 million contract in 2023. It’s probably not an accident that his new average annual salary is exactly twice as much as that.

Here is the breakdown:

2024

Signing bonus proration: $666,666

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $25,000 per game up to $425,000 ($400,000 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.675 million (guaranteed)

Playing time incentives: Up to $1.3 million

Yearly cash: $4.2 million

Cap hit: $2,841,666

2025

Signing bonus proration: $666,666

Roster bonus: $250,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $25,000 per game up to $425,000

Base salary: $2.3 million

Playing time incentives: Up to $1.3 million

Yearly cash: $3.075 million

Cap hit: $3,741,666

Dead cap if cut: $1.33 million if cut by start of league year

Cap savings if cut: $2,408,332 if cut by start of league year

2026

Signing bonus proration: $666,666

Roster bonus: $250,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Per-game active bonus: $25,000 per game up to $425,000

Base salary: $2.575 million

Playing time incentives: Up to $1.3 million

Yearly cash: $3.35 million

Cap hit: $4,016,667

Dead cap if cut: $666,667

Cap savings if cut: $3.35 million