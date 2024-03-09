Buffalo Bills re-sign TE Quintin Morris to one-year deal

Late in the afternoon on Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced the return of tight end Quintin Morris, who was set to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 14.

Sal Capaccio, Bills beat and sideline reporter with WGR 550 tweeted that the two sides reached an agreement on a new, one-year deal — which saw One Bills Drive forego offering Morris a minimum salary as an Exclusive Rights Free Agent with just two accrued seasons in the NFL.

Details of Morris’ one-year deal were not available at the time of publishing this article.

Re-signed TE Quintin Morris to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/wHlPKmp9c8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 8, 2024

Morris has been with the Buffalo Bills since signing as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. Morris spent his rookie season as a member of the team’s practice squad, then found himself promoted to Buffalo’s active roster for the 2022 NFL season. As a former wide receiver, Morris further adds to the Bills’ athletic profile at tight end.

In two seasons on the active roster, Morris has started one game, while appearing in 29 — making 10 catches on 14 targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Morris slots in third behind co-starting tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, but he provides ample production as an athletic tight end playing extensively on special teams.

Bringing Quintin Morris back allows the Buffalo Bills to maintain consistency between the team’s tight ends room and quarterback Josh Allen.