Former Buffalo Bills CB Vontae Davis passes away at age 35

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis has passed away at the age of 35. A former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, the two-time All-Pro Davis played a decade in the NFL with three different franchises.

Following an abrupt end in Buffalo to his football career, Davis found a new calling in retirement. A year after leaving the NFL behind, Davis became the CEO of a holistic wellness spa in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area in 2019. That same year, Vontae Davis saw the publication of his first children’s book, “The Middle School Rules of Vontae Davis” (as told by Sean Jensen) — which chronicles Davis’ journey from his roots in Washington, D.C., to his life as a professional athlete and beyond.

Davis’ passing comes as a profound shock to the NFL community, with news outlets stating that a house assistant discovered an unresponsive Vontae in his Southwest Ranches, FL home. When officers arrived on scene in response to the radioed medical emergency, Davis, two months’ shy of his 36th birthday, had already passed.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis.



We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2f5RtlQoj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 1, 2024

In ten seasons as an NFL cornerback, Vontae Davis played in 121 games (starting 113), making 395 tackles (344 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 22 interceptions (for 228 yards) with one touchdown, 97 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. As a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Davis became a two-time Pro Bowl selection during the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Vontae was the younger sibling to former NFL tight end Vernon Davis. He leaves behind his wife, Megan Harpe (m. 2015), his brother Vernon, and additional family and many more who loved him.

We here at Buffalo Rumblings offer our thoughts, condolences, and prayers to Vontae Davis, his family and extended family, and those friends and additional loved ones in his life.