2024 NFL Draft Buffalo Bills Top-30 visit tracker

With the 2024 NFL Draft fast approaching, it’s time to keep a close eye on headlines to find out those players who are meeting with the Buffalo Bills, and in what capacity.

The Buffalo Rumblings tracker should serve as your one key stop in staying up to date with all the pre-draft visit news coming out of One Bills Drive. As we publish content related to individual draft prospect visits listed below, links directly to those articles will be shared as is relevant.

The Bills, under the direction of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, have well-utilized the pre-draft visit process to the benefit of roster construction since their first NFL Draft together in 2018.

Beane and company are bold and daring when it comes to the draft, now considered by many to be “impatient” — instead choosing to move up and/or down the board in any given round as it best benefits them at any moment.

A fair share of the players who meet face-to-face with the Bills in the weeks ahead of draft weekend — whether via the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days, private workouts, virtual (Zoom) meetings, or as part of Buffalo’s 30 pre-draft visits allowed to One Bills Drive) — find themselves selected by One Bills Drive near the end of April.

College football tape can provide an adequate assessment of a player’s potential, but meetings with players in-person help to define the traits that don’t jump out during even the most in-depth film session. These meetings, (formal and informal, within the constructs of larger events, and most significantly via official visits to NFL team headquarters) are an important step in determining if a prospect will be the right fit for the team, personnel-wise and beyond.

Note: This should not be viewed as an exhaustive list. The names and information below are simply what has been reported/leaked to the media.

Buffalo Bills’ 2024 NFL Top-30 Pre-Draft Official Visits

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Trey Benson, RB (FSU) (per Built in Buffalo)

Offensive Line

Jordan Morgan, OT (Arizona) (per NFL Draft Diamonds)

Defensive Tackle

Kristian Boyd, DT (Northern Iowa) (per Ryan Fowler)

Defensive End / Edge Rusher

Marshawn Kneeland, DE (Western Michigan) (per Ryan Fowler)

Cornerback

Marlon “MJ” Devonshire Jr., CB (Pittsburgh) (per Ryan Talbot and Justin M)

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Private Workouts

Wide Receiver

Troy Franklin, WR (Oregon) (per Sportskeeda)

Defensive Tackle

Kristian Boyd, DT (Northern Iowa) (per Walter Football)

Defensive Ends / Edge Rusher

Marshawn Kneeland, DE (Western Michigan) (per Walter Football)

Safety

Cornerback

Marlon “MJ” Devonshire Jr., CB (Pittsburgh) (per Walter Football)

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interviews

Linebacker

Javon Solomon, OLB (Troy) (per Walter Football)

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB (Washington) (per Justin M and The Draft Network)

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Pro Day Visits

Walter Football served as source for all Pro Day visits unless otherwise noted.

Wide Receiver

Devontez “Tez” Walker, WR (North Carolina)

Stefan Cobbs, WR (Boise State)

Stefan Cobbs, WR/PR (Boise State) (per Ryan Talbot)

Cornerback

Marlon “MJ” Devonshire Jr., CB (Pittsburgh)

Defensive End / Edge Rusher

Adisa Isaac, EDGE (Penn State) (per Sportskeeda)

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft Prospects attending April 12 local Pro Day

Wide Receiver

Paul Woods, WR (Hampton) (per Paul Woods Sr.)

Defensive Tackle

Daymond Williams, DT, Buffalo (per The Gridiron Crew)

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Scouting Combine Prospect Meetings

Walter Football served as source for all combine visits.

Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

Xavier Legette, WR (South Carolina)

Keon Coleman, WR (Florida State)

Devontez “Tez” Walker, WR (North Carolina)

Jalen McMillan, WR (Washington)

Roman Wilson, WR (Michigan)

Xavier Worthy, WR (Texas)

Johnny Wilson, WR (Florida State) (informal meeting) (per Muki Hawkins)

Running Back

Braelon Allen, RB (Wisconsin)

Audric Estime, RB (Notre Dame)

Frank Gore Jr., RB (Southern Miss)

Offensive Line

Graham Barton, OG (Duke)

Patrick Paul, OT (Houston)

Quarterback

Bo Nix, QB (Oregon)

Defensive Tackle

Braden Fiske, DT (Florida State)

Byron Murphy II, DT (Texas)

Linebacker

Javon Solomon OLB (Troy)

Jalyx Hunt, OLB (Houston Baptist)

Curtis Jacobs, ILB (Penn State)

Payton Wilson, LB (N.C. State)

Cornerback

Javon Bullard, CB (Georgia)

Kamari Lassiter, CB (Georgia)

Marlon “MJ” Devonshire Jr., CB (Pittsburgh) (informal meeting) (per Mark Gaughan)

Safety

Calen Bullock, S (USC)

Cooper DeJean, S (Iowa)

Kamren Kinchens, S (Miami)

Other 2024 NFL Draft prospect news related to the Buffalo Bills