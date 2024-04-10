Buffalo Rumblinks, 4/10: Analyzing the latest NFL mock drafts

With the trade of veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last week, the Buffalo Bills will almost certainly address the wide receiver position in this month’s NFL Draft.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the latest NFL mock drafts and exploring how Buffalo could turn to the draft to find a replacement for Diggs.

Latest NFL mock drafts + finding Stefon Diggs’ replacement

The 2024 NFL Draft is full of talented wide receivers, and in the first batch of mock drafts following the Diggs deal, the consensus in many mock drafts is that general manager Brandon Beane will use his first-round pick (No. 28 overall) to address the wide receiver position.

Finding defensive tackles & edge rushers in the draft

The Bills have re-signed DaQuan Jones and brought in free agents Austin Johnson and DeShawn Williams, but there’s still work to be done along Buffalo’s defensive line. We run through the top defensive tackle prospects and identify which edge rushers would make a nice fit for the Bills to take in the second round at pick No. 60.

Even more Bills News

We discuss Stefon Diggs’ legacy in Buffalo, identify the best wide receiver prospects for the Bills to pursue in the NFL Draft, see why it’s not uncommon for Brandon Beane to have wide gaps between his draft picks, and more!

