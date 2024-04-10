In 2023, the Buffalo Bills signed Deonte Harty to a two-year, $9.5 million contract to play special teams and be a depth wide receiver. It was a lot of money, and after releasing him just one year into his deal, Buffalo paid him a total of $5.73 million.

So far this offseason, the Bills have gotten much cheaper at the wide receiver position. They didn’t overpay Gabe Davis to keep him and they shipped Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo did sign Curtis Samuel to a three-year $24 million deal, which I think is pretty risky in the grand scheme of things.

Further down the roster, they added Mack Hollins to play special teams and be a depth receiver. At the very least, he’ll be cheaper than Harty.

Hollins signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus as part of his $1.1 million in fully guaranteed money. If he’s released, Hollins will get a minimum contract somewhere, so the signing bonus is the only part that will be his dead-cap hit that matters.

His base salary is $1.54 million.

As is typical for a Brandon Beane contract, he has a workout bonus ($50,000) and he has $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses available ($30,000 per game). Because he only played in 13 games last year, the roster bonus only counts $390,000 for now as the Likely To Be Earned portion.

Here is the breakdown:

2024

Signing bonus: $500,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game up to $510,000 ($390,000 LTBE)

Base salary: $1.54 million ($600,000 fully guaranteed)

Cap hit: $2.48 million

Yearly cash: Up to $2.6 million

Dead cap if cut: $1.1 million

Cap savings if cut: $1.38 million up to $1.98 million