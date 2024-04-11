Buffalo Bills legend O.J. Simpson has died

O.J. Simpson, the Hall of Fame running back who played for the Buffalo Bills from 1969 through 1977, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to his family, Simpson lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday April 10. In February, Simpson had confirmed that he was dealing with prostate cancer. The family said that the former Bills running back was surrounded by family at the time of his passing and asked for privacy during this time. The announcement was confirmed by his attorney.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



Simpson, who rushed for 11,236 yards in his career, was selected for five consecutive Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors from 1972 to 1976. The Buffalo running back was the first player to rush for 2000 yards in a single season, which earned him the 1973 Most Valuable Player award. Simpson led the league in rushing yards four times in his career as well as being the touchdown leader twice. He also had the most points scored of any player in 1975.

Simpson’s storied career garnered him a spot in the NFL’s Hall of Fame and he was inducted in 1985, as well as a spot on the Bills’ Wall of Fame and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. His post-playing-career included a stint as a commentator on “Monday Night Football” from 1983 to 1985 and renewing an acting career through the “Naked Gun” movies in 1988, 1991, and 1994. Simpson also had appearances in “The Towering Inferno” and “Capricorn One” back during his NFL playing days.

Despite all of his work on the gridiron and on the big screen, Simpson is often remembered best for being accused, and ultimately controversially acquitted, of the killings of his ex-wife and her male friend in 1994. He was eventually found liable for their deaths in a civil court.

Simpson would later head to prison on different charges, this time for armed robbery and kidnapping for stealing sports memorabilia from a dealer at gunpoint. Simpson claimed the memorabilia was previously stolen from him and he was just getting it back. After spending four years in prison, he was released on parole to serve the remaining 29 years of his sentence.

“Juice”, as he was affectionately nicknamed, remains one of the best running backs to have ever played the game.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio,” said Hall of Fame president Jim Porter in a statement.

The team and league have yet to release statements.