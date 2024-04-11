National Pet Day: Recognizing the work being done by Brandon & Hayley Beane

Like many of those who play for or work as part of the Buffalo Bills, our pets mean the world to us. We consider them equal parts of our families, and they provide key roles in enhancing our lives. While our pets can lead pampered lives full of daily walks, belly rubs, and a bit too many treats, there are some that play an integral part in making sure daily routines and tasks go off without a hitch.

Many pets carry a provider mentality in their desire to please us humans, from those that herd, to those that assist their humans as service animals.

Animals provide a remarkable level of companionship and comfort to people in forming the strongest of bonds — from the elderly, to the displaced, and often to military veterans.

Animals rule. With today being National Pet Day, it felt right to take a moment and recognize the important part so many animals play in our lives. It’s also a perfect opportunity to bring attention to those in need of our help during their moments of greatest anxiety, stress, and uncertainty. There are plenty of animals who never become pets, even though they’re near-perfect for the role.

If you follow human interest stories in the news, you’ll have undoubtedly seen the recent coverage of a shelter dog named Sora. The now-famous Sora faces what seems to be confusing, no-win situation, finding no luck in a meaningful adoption partner — after almost 1,000 days in the care of a no-kill shelter. There had been recent hope of her happy pup ending when she was adopted, only to be returned the very next day. Sora is a people pleaser, full of energy, but very selective with other dogs. That last bit now contributes to what could be a disappointing reality for her — that adopters prefer pets who are more easy-going around other fur friends.

Like our very own Bruce Nolan, I’m someone who loves animals of all kinds. While it would be fantastic to help Sora, it’s important to remember that she’s not alone in this situation. There are scores of potential pets that watch as humans saunter past them, never stopping to so much as notice they exist. Like Sora, the hope remains that these animals eventually find a home instead of suffering the emotional distress that can accompany a companionless stay in a shelter. Animals end up in shelters for myriad reasons, some brought by their prior owners, while others are rescued from a life on the streets, or due to homelessness after natural disasters or even as a result of war. There are also those animals who’ve irresponsibly been domesticated, and must now live life within the confines of a shelter to protect both themselves and others. That’s often the fate for so-called “exotic pets” such as big cats, large reptiles, and far too many species of primates.

The Buffalo Bills continue doing their part to make life better for our animal friends

Kicker Tyler Bass is a notable supporter of Erie County’s Ten Lives Club, while Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his wife Hayley Beane are vocal supporters of the SPCA. The Beanes took over the work began by former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka with the SPCA, dubbed “Hauschpups.” That then led to their spearheading the #BillsMuttfia initiative to bring attention to their cause — which sees the adoption fee paid for an animal at the Erie Country SPCA on behalf of Hayley and Brandon Beane, following every home touchdown by the Bills.

Today is about recognizing those animals we’ve chosen to live life with, but also bringing attention to those looking for their own opportunity. Endeavoring to support local shelters, and encouraging others to do so is a noble cause to help make situations better for animals that we’ve made dependent on our care.

Perhaps we can all do a better job in simply taking a moment to consider a fur friend who we might otherwise pass over — which includes those rabbits, cats, birds, and more that have been bred and discarded. Providing a forever home to an animal that wants one more than anything else in life is a truly rewarding feeling.

Support takes many forms, from those compelling posts that inspire others to donate to featured causes, or forming grassroots initiatives that propel meaningful help to various local programs.

There are of course countless ways you can get involved, if interested. Local shelters will always accept donations, and that includes food, blankets, and more. Calling to verify needs is recommended. There are foster programs people can get involved in that allows bridge opportunities for animals waiting to find their first or new home. Volunteer opportunities also exist for those who’d prefer getting in on the ground floor of impacting change at their local shelter(s).

Sometimes, just visiting a shelter to give animals vastly needed attention is enough to boost their spirits, and improve their chances of being adopted in the future.

Many people hope to rescue every animal, but if more people chose to rescue those animals in need, the amazing love that animal bonds bring us will continue to thrive. Here’s to our furry friends and those we’ve yet to meet — and a hope that we can help them in life as much as they enrich ours.