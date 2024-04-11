Former Bills DT Jordan Phillips signs with Giants, per report

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has signed with the New York Giants, per a report by Jordan Raanan. At 31, Phillips has carved out a successful NFL career playing for the Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals.

Originally a second-round pick of the Dolphins during the 2015 NFL Draft, Phillips began making steps toward significant play as a starting defensive tackle before ultimately finding his role diminish in 2018. Shortly after, Phillips was waived, at which point the Bills claimed him.

Phillips made an immediate and lasting impact during his first stint in Orchard Park, NY. He became a fan favorite for his energy and enthusiasm for engaging Bills Mafia. Phillips played in 28 games, staring nine, before signing a lucrative free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. His production for Buffalo during the 2019 season was off the charts, when he claimed 9.5 sacks, 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits — all career highs.

Phillips’ stay in Arizona was short, marred by injury and several stints on Injured Reserve during his time in the desert. After just two campaigns, Phillips was released, at which point he re-signed with Buffalo. Phillips remained with the Bills through the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons, making 10 starts in 26 total games played. Injuries continued to eat into his time on the field, and he was never able to regain the magical form that was his 2019 season.

In four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Phillips played in 54 games (19 starts), making 66 tackles (44 solo), 20 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 13.5 sacks.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)