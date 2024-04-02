The Buffalo Bills currently have 11 selections in this month’s NFL Draft, and many of their fans have been clamoring for general manager Brandon Beane to address the wide receiver position with either the team’s first- or second-round draft pick.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing whether, with a deep and talented pool of wide receivers, Beane and the Bills should use one of their early round picks to shore up the wide receiver position.
Should the Bills draft a wide receiver early?
The Buffalo Bills signed versatile Curtis Samuel and added a depth wideout in Mack Hollins, but there’s still a need to add more offensive weapons for Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense heading into the NFL Draft. After all, incumbent WR1 Stefon Diggs will be 31 in November and has seen his productivity dip over the second half of the last two seasons, Khalil Shakir is a solid player but hasn’t proven to be a game-breaker so far and can become a free agent after 2025, and despite his speed and versatility, Samuel isn’t a game-changing option.
Linked here: A run through the potential wide receivers who could be available in the first two rounds, whether the Bills will take a wide out at pick No. 28 (Beane has never drafted a WR in the first or second rounds since coming to Buffalo), and which WRs have impressed Allen.
Former Bills CB Vontae Davis passes away
Davis was a two-time All-Pro and former first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins who played for the Bills, Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts during a 10-year NFL career.
