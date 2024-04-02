Trio of Bills among top-25 performance-based pay recipients for 2023

Three Buffalo Bills players were among a list of the top 25 performance-based pay earners from the 2023 NFL season. Right tackle Spencer Brown, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and linebacker Terrel Bernard will each receive extra pay based on both their playing time and salary levels — as former draft picks selected within the range of Rounds 2 through 7.

Essentially, it’s additional income for eligible players who play a significant amount of snaps while receiving relatively lower salaries. In this case, Brown, Torrence, and Bernard were all drafted after Round 1 and are still playing on cost-controlled rookie deals.

Landing third on the list is Spencer Brown, who rebounded well to start at right tackle in each of the Bills’ 17 regular-season games (and both playoff matchups). For his efforts, Brown received an extra $912,723 in pay for his 2023 season.

O’Cyrus Torrence came in at eight on the list, earning an extra $847,180 for his rookie season. Torrence also started every game Buffalo played in-season and during the postseason — and he didn’t miss a snap. His first campaign at right guard earned Torrence All-Rookie Team honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Terrel Bernard put the NFL on notice in his second season — his first season receiving significant playing time as a starting linebacker. Among Bills Mafia, there may have been no bigger surprise in 2023 than the play of Bernard. A wild card to those outside One Bills Drive, Bernard barely saw the field in training camp and missed every preseason game due to a hamstring injury. Questions about his efficacy in the role vacated by Tremaine Edmunds were frequent and loud.

All Bernard proceeded to do was let his play convince people otherwise — right out of the gate in proving to be the perfect complement to linebacker Matt Milano, and a rightfully worthy choice as the new MIKE. On the season, Bernard started every regular-season game, making 143 tackles (84 solo), 10 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, three interceptions, five pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, and 6.5 sacks.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

What many perceived as the team’s biggest weakness due to the loss of Edmunds, became one of the unit’s key strengths thanks to Bernard’s play. As a result of Bernard’s breakout campaign, he received an extra $777092 in pay for 2023.