Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans, per report

Despite claims that he wanted to retire a Bill, the All-Pro wide receiver didn’t seem too happy over the past two seasons

By Rachel Auberger
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have traded two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday, April 3, that One Bills Drive had a deal in place to send Diggs plus a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick to Houston in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The second-round pick the Bills received from the Texans was originally the Minnesota Vikings’ pick, so where that selection ends up will be determined by the Vikings’ 2024 record, not Houston’s finish.

The move, which comes after wide receiver Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, leaves Buffalo’s offense with only Khalil Shakir as a returning wide receiver from last year’s AFC East Divisional Championship team.

At first glance, the trade doesn’t seem to benefit Buffalo as, not only must they now find a new WR1, they have little money to do so with if it’s anyone outside of the draft at the end of April. The Bills will be saddled with just over $31 million in dead cap money when the trade is finalized.

Diggs had made claims that he wanted to retire with the Buffalo Bills and had signed a contract extension in 2022 that would have kept him in Western New York through the 2027 season. Despite all of that, it’s the end of an era in Orchard Park, NY — with Diggs fading into the horizon en route to Texas.

