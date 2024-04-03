Watch live: Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane address Stefon Diggs trade

Watch and listen-in live as Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addresses the media following the team’s startling trade that sends wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

As a result of the trade, the Bills gain a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Texans (via Minnesota Vikings), while sending back a 2024 sixth-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick in addition to Diggs.

We’re live with Brandon Beane as he takes questions from the media after agreeing to terms on a trade that will send Stefon Diggs to Houston. #GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/jpKWEDYcVY — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 3, 2024

Listen now, as Beane addresses everything from the decision and discussions that went into moving on from Stefon Diggs, to managing what’s next. That includes leadership in losing his captaincy, finding the right fit to mold someone into Josh Allen’s new WR1, and fielding a

Plus, hear from Beane on what he felt about the compensation for a player of Diggs’ caliber, his admitting the team is likely not in a better position at this moment, while remaining confident he and his team will find the right move to benefit the Bills on the field this season and into the future.

By moving on from Diggs, the Bills continue to shed veteran leadership and premium salary. What remains to be seen is how that works to their advantage on the field. For now, Beane continues to ask for Bills Mafia to be patient and, yes, trust their process.