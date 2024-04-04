The Buffalo Bills continued their offseason transformation on Wednesday when the team traded away wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.
The move means the Bills have now lost their top two wide receivers this offseason — Gabe Davis also departed Buffalo for the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency — and will certainly look to shore up the position in this month’s NFL Draft.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the news that, after four productive seasons, Diggs is on his way out of Western New York.
Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Houston
The Bills and Texans agreed to a deal that would send Diggs, a two-time All-Pro WR, plus a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection to the Texans for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For his Bills career, Diggs caught 445 passes (most in the NFL during that span) for 5,372 yards with 37 touchdowns in 66 regular season games, and added 47 receptions for 600 yards with two TDs in nine playoff games. Diggs was paid $78.9 million for his four years with Buffalo.
Grading the Diggs deal
The move will not bring any immediate cap relief for the Bills, who will have to carry more than $31 million in dead-cap money for the 2024 NFL season. But the team freed up $27.3 million of 2025 cap space with the trade, and shed $19 million of cash set to be paid out to Diggs for the upcoming 2024 season.
GM Brandon Beane: ‘Timing made sense’ to trade Diggs
During a session with the media following the Diggs trade, Brandon Beane said the “timing made sense” for Buffalo to trade away Diggs, and explained where the team goes from here.
Even more Diggs trade news
Stefon Diggs takes to social media to thank the Bills and Bills Mafia for “four of the best years of my life,” social media reacts to the trade, and one of Diggs’ new teammates says the talented wide receiver asked for a trade from the Bills.
