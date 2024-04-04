Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Roundup, April 4 edition

We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL draft and Buffalo Bills fans are starting to get antsy. With this week’s departure of Stefon Diggs, will the team elect to give quarterback Josh Allen a new wide receiver on offense in Round 1?

Head coach Sean McDermott is a defensive guy through and through, so perhaps the team will look to reload on that side of the football after moving on from a few defensive stars, especially in the secondary. When it comes to mock drafts, even the analysts are split on who the team will select first in late April.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the names floating around when discussing the Bills’ options right now. Keep in mind, the picks and commentary were given before One Bills Drive traded Diggs.

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports): Chop Robinson, DE (Penn State)

“The Bills have Greg Rousseau, who has special talents, and they re-upped A.J. Epenesa. But after that, there is a need for some depth, especially now that Von Miller is 35 years old. Robinson may have the highest motor of anyone in this draft class.”

Chris Trepasso (CBS Sports): Ladd McConkey, WR (Georgia)

“McConkey would give the Bills precisely what they need — a field-stretcher for 2024 who has WR1 upside because of his route-running chops and deceptive YAC capabilities.”

Keff Ciardello (Pro Football Network): Johnny Newton, DL (Illinois)

“Despite a need to shore up their receiver core, the Buffalo Bills opt to focus on the interior of their DL first, taking Illinois DT Johnny Newton. A tenacious defensive tackle with violent hands and rare quickness despite his 304-pound frame, Newton could be an early rotational player for the Bills.”

Eric Edholm (NFL.com): Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

“The Bills could use one more weapon outside after losing Gabe Davis, and they have to start planning for life after Stefon Diggs. Mitchell has length, toughness and vertical ability to be a perfect splash player in Year 1 and a standout down the road.”

Lance Zierlein: (NFL.com): Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

“The departure of Gabe Davis stings less after the Bills add a faster vertical threat with a higher floor.”

Ben Standig: (The Athletic): Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

“Losing significant talent this offseason means multiple positions could be targeted here, including wide receiver, center and interior defensive line. Signing free agent Curtis Samuel helps the track team aspect of the passing attack. Selecting Adonai Mitchell, a 6-foot-2 receiver with 4.34 speed and a 39 1/2-inch vertical supplies Josh Allen with a potential WR1 for years to come.”

Danny Kelly: (The Ringer): Troy Franklin, WR (Oregon)

“The Bills let Gabe Davis walk in free agency and 30-year-old Stefon Diggs isn’t getting any younger. And while the free-agency addition of Curtis Samuel is exciting, this team still needs guys who can win on the outside. Adding Franklin here is a nice start. The former Ducks star has incredible twitch in the short area, which helps him separate quickly, and he brings take-the-top-off-the-defense speed down the field.”

Bleacher Report Scouting Department: Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

Nick Wright (Fox Sports): Tyler Nubin, S (Minnesota)

The hot name for the Bills continues to be Adonai Mitchell. On paper it appears to be the sexy pick — Mitchell is 6’2” and he ran an impressive 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, that alone doesn’t make him a sure-fire prospect. Some areas of concern with Mitchell deal with his tendency to take some plays off if he knows the football isn’t coming his way. Mitchell has also shown some deficiency in winning 50/50 jump balls — something Bills receivers have struggled with the past couple of seasons.

Buffalo’s offense needs a guy for Josh Allen to throw it up to knowing that they’ll come down with the football.

With top-30 visits beginning to filter out, we may find some indication of who and/or what positions the Buffalo Bills are targeting later this month. We already know that wide receiver was the most-visited position group by the Bills at this year’s combine.

What do you think — especially following Stefon Diggs’ departure, do any of these picks stand out more than another? Do the Bills need to work some real magic to get out of pick 28 in a move up for a more enticing prospect?