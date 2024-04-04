OT La’el Collins agrees to terms with Buffalo Bills, per report

Offensive tackle La’el Collins has agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills, per a report as cited by Mike Garafolo. The news comes on the heels of One Bills Drive making the trade official that sends wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Collins did not play for the majority of the 2023 NFL season, joining the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad late in the regular season.

#Bills have agreed to terms with OT La’el Collins, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 4, 2024

The Bills continue building their reserves in the trenches, seeing opportunity in veterans with starting experience elsewhere in the league.

Collins, now 30, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed on with the Cowboys, becoming a starter as a rookie — and remained with Dallas through the 2021 season.

Following his tenure in Texas, Collins signed a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Due to a series of injuries, Collins only lasted on season with the Bengals — their 2022 campaign. He began the 2023 season on Cincinnati’s Injured Reserve list, only to be released in early September.

For his career, Collins has started 86 of 89 regular-season games. As a player for the Bills, Collins should provide fantastic depth at offensive tackle, while providing an able ability as a starter should he be called to action.