2024 NFL Draft: Analyzing what Troy Franklin carries to the table for the Buffalo Bills

The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching. The Buffalo Bills should have a bevy of options at receiver with the 28th overall pick. The need for a receiver has become even more apparent with the recent trade of receiver Stefon Diggs. The only returning wide receiver who’s caught passes and built chemistry with Josh Allen is Khalil Shakir.

One receiver who has already done a private workout with the Bills and has a high likelihood of being picked late in the first round is Troy Franklin out of Oregon. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Franklin measured in at 6’2” and 176 pounds. He showed his athletic prowess by running a 4.41 40-yard dash to go along with a 39” vertical and a 10’4” broad jump.

Franklin had an outstanding year for Oregon this past season totaling 81 receptions, 1,383 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns at 17.1 yards per catch. let’s see what the film shows us.

Troy Franklin is a deep threat

Franklin showed off his 4.41 speed during this play. Pre-snap, Franklin was on the outside, so when the ball was snapped the Oregon receiver immediately went vertical. He created space, caught the ball, then ran away from the Texas Tech corner for a very fast six points.

Troy Franklin beats single-high defense

Here we see Franklin beat man coverage against a single-high safety look. At the start of the play, Franklin beat the Colorado corner off the line and then beat the jam. Franklin created separation as he went downfield, and the safety didn’t rotate over quickly enough to help against his route. The play ended with Franklin jumping up and catching the ball for the touchdown.

Franklin’s role in the receiver screen

Franklin showed off his acceleration on this wide receiver screen. Once the play began, the the quarterback threw Franklin the screen behind the line of scrimmage. He then accelerated past the two Texas Tech defenders.

Troy Franklin has quick feet

Franklin showed off his smooth feet here against the Stanford Cardinals. The former Duck ran straight then executed a comeback to create space. Franklin then turned around and ran forward again to create more space. He then made a push toward the sideline and caught the ball in bounds.

Troy Franklin as a blocker

Here, Franklin engaged the Washington corner during a run play. He stayed on the corner as the defender pursued the ball carrier. His tenacity and willingness to get down into the dirt as a blocker will appeal to many NFL teams.

The Fast Lane

Troy Franklin can do many things well on the football field. We saw above how Franklin routine shows off the ability to block and beat man coverage. We also saw him use his feet, speed, and acceleration to create space and make plays.

The question is whether or not he fits what the Buffalo Bills need most at this point, now in search of new names at WR1 and WR2.

What do you think of Franklin’s game — and how do you see his stats building right away should he be drafted by the Bills? Furthermore, do you see Troy Franklin being available to Buffalo at pick 28, and should they select him if he’s there?