Farewell, Stefon Diggs

It’s been an offseason of change for the Buffalo Bills. After years of contender consideration, a large chunk of the team that achieved that status is gone. The latest loss is none other than wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Seemingly unthinkable due to his contract, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans and lost money in the process for the privilege.

While that evidence speaks volumes about the situation and Bills fans have been taking sides on the locker room situation for some time now, let’s not forget the massive contribution Diggs made to the team in the last four years.

Final touch

While this isn’t the biggest highlight of his career, this was Diggs’ last catch in a Bills uniform. Despite the “meh” gain of three yards, Diggs still arguably achieved more here than many players may have. Subtle movements delayed and created glancing contact, allowing him to fall forward.

Final touchdown

While we’ve celebrated several players this season with their final positive snap, I didn’t feel right passing on the inclusion of a touchdown for Diggs. For quite some time fans have loved saying 17 + 14 = 7 and here’s the last instance of that equation.

The Final Straw

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to the departure, but for this segment I want to focus on the stay. Diggs’ 2023 season was objectively his worst in Buffalo. It still resulted in over 100 receptions, nearly 1,200 yards, eight touchdowns, and some memorable moments.

This move is an objective drop in talent for a team that looks to be in flux. As fans we should still look to the future with hope. There’s no harm in a little wistful reflection either.