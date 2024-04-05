The trade of wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans on Wednesday sent ripples across the NFL, and left one of the league’s most-potent offenses with a huge hole to fill at wide receiver.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining what could be next for Josh Allen and the Bills offense as Buffalo looks to replace the top two wide receivers on its depth chart from last year’s AFC East-winning squad.

Analyzing what’s next for Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense

All of a sudden, with the departure of Diggs, the Bills only have one wide receiver who has caught a pass from Josh Allen: Khalil Shakir. Linked below: the next possible moves for general manager Brandon Beane as he looks to retool the wide receiver room, speculation on whether Buffalo will make a splash and potentially trade up in the NFL Draft to add an elite wide receiver, and how Buffalo’s patience with Diggs finally wore out.

Assessing the offensive line talent in the NFL Draft

Addressing the interior of Buffalo’s offensive line is a sneaky need heading into the NFL Draft, and linked here is a run through the best interior offensive lineman prospects and profiles on the potential instant starters the Bills could go after in the draft.

Even more Bills News

Why Bills fans should not expect the team to deal away tight end Dawson Knox, find out which players earned performance-based payouts, hear one columnist explain why the outcry over the rollout of the new personal seat licenses is unfair, and more!

