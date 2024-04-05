Houston Texans cancel final three years of Stefon Diggs’ contract extension

Before the Buffalo Bills completed a trade this week sending wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, One Bills Drive had signed the two-time All-Pro to a four-year contract extension. The first year of that extension began at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Yet, despite what most have pointed out as a less-than-ideal numbers situation, general manager Brandon Beane made the decision to move on from Diggs before Diggs could even take part in mandatory offseason work.

Now, with Diggs having landed in Houston, news broke that the Texans decided wipe “out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season,” per a tweet by Adam Schefter citing league sources who shared the information with ESPN.

Additionally, Schefter notes that Houston also moved the $3.5 million guaranteed to Diggs in 2025 — giving it to him this season instead. With that raise, Diggs is now set to earn “$22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024.”

So Diggs gets a decent raise on his newly signed contract extension — which was also just reduced to a one-year deal. That leaves Diggs with one season to prove he still has what it takes to command both the attention of his quarterback and those defenders opposite him.

That what the Texans are hoping takes place, whether Diggs still commands almost 25% of the offense, or makes explosive plays in a WR2/3/slot role. Houston decided to trade for a one-year rental of Stefon Diggs’ services, while structuring things in such a way as to entice Diggs to play for his next contract as a free agent in 2025 — whether with the Texans, or somewhere else in 2025.