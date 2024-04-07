Happy Anniversary, Buffalo Rumblings!

Today we’re celebrating us, for Buffalo Rumblings was born on this day — April 7, 2007! Where were you 17 years ago? That’s quite a while ago in terms of the internet of things.

As with any place of such age, the inner workings here have changed a fair bit over time. As the current Editor-In-Chief, I’ve been very fortunate to lead the site for more than a year now. One of the greatest constants of all at Buffalo Rumblings has been the readership, which continues to grow.

For those of you who’ve been around since the beginning, you’ll likely recall Brian’s first football-focused post was an opinion piece contemplating whether or not the Buffalo Bills should have flipped two second-round picks to the San Diego Chargers for backup running back Michael Turner. Or in later years Panda Watch, and the near-zero sleep situation that was free agency and Mario Williams, plus what it felt like when that 17-year playoff drought finally ended.

I recall so many of you going back to my first days as a reader and very-frequent commenter when this site was in its infancy. With such a large amount of Rumblers sticking with us through the team’s drought, and our own changes, it speaks to one of our chief goals — providing the ultimate Buffalo Bills fan space, such that our community thrives.

And you know what? It’s true! From the building blocks of a tremendous literary voice in the OG Editor-In-Chief, Brian Galliford, to the one and only Matt Rich Warren (MRW) who guided this ship as Editor-In-Chief for over a decade before passing the wheel to Chris Trapasso, then back to MRW before BG, to where we’ve landed now with me — there has never been a better place to get your Bills fix.

So here’s to you, Bills Mafia! Without you all, we couldn’t accomplish what we do on a daily basis. With that, I’ll turn it over to some of our Rumblings team who wanted to share a few thoughts on this special day.

Buffalo Rumblings is turning 17 years old! I’ve been coming here for content since nearly the beginning. The 2024 season will mark my eighth as a contributor. If I tried to make a list of memories it’d be too long to go to print, so I’ll keep it short. The longevity of the site and commitment of so many is a reflection of the community that supports Rumblings. Thank you all and Happy Birthday Buffalo Rumblings!

Skarekrow

My first real Rumblings memory came as a lurker, and was one of the wildest drought-era situations I can remember: The Mario Williams Saga. I refreshed the page to the point of obsession, and I knew that I’d know the news was real once Brian Galliford told me it had happened. When I was added to the writing team during training camp of Rex Ryan’s final season as head coach (on my second application attempt — never give up, kids!), I couldn’t believe it. The page has brought Bills fans from across the globe together for years now, and I’m thankful that we’re on this ride together. Happy Birthday, Rumblings!

Sean Murphy