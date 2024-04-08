The Buffalo Bills reportedly bolstered their depth at the offensive tackle position by bringing in veteran offense lineman La’el Collins late last week, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the latest addition to Buffalo’s offensive line.

Bills adding OT La’el Collins

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in offensive tackle La’el Collins on a one-year deal, adding more depth along their offensive line. Collins, 30, has appeared in 89 games (86 starts) during his NFL career. Most of his time has been spent at right tackle, but Collins hasn’t played since the 2022 season when he played in and started 15 games for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Why the Bills moved on from WR Stefon Diggs?

We dissect why general manager Brandon Beane felt the time was right to ship away talented WR Stefon Diggs, find out which rival AFC squad had zero chance of acquiring Diggs, and explore how the Texans are wiping out the final three years of Diggs’ contract, meaning Buffalo will receive a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for one season of Diggs in Houston.

Even more Bills News

We discuss whether the Bills will pick up the fifth-year option on DE Greg Rousseau, identify potential tight end targets for Buffalo to go after late in the NFL Draft, and more!

