Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL roster cuts tracker

The Buffalo Bills have begun the process of trimming their 2023 roster down from 90 to 53 players, less than a day removed from the team’s final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Players waived between now and Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EDT roster deadline will be on waivers until Wednesday at noon EDT.

There were plenty of noteworthy performances during Saturday’s finale, which helped Buffalo exit exhibition season with a winning record. But will that be enough for players fighting for a chance to make the team?

Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have put countless hours into building the roster these last few months. Now, that hard work must be condensed into a matter of days in order to meet the NFL’s roster requirements. McDermott and Beane place importance on meeting with players on an individual basis, parting on good terms and leaving the door open for a potential return.

Of note leading up to this process, Brandon Beane made a play to add embattled San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Beane’s trade offer was ultimately refuted, and the Niners sent Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. Following that move, what will it mean for the team’s quarterback room — will they continue looking for replacements over entering the season with Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley behind Josh Allen? It’s possible we also see moves made to add outside talent at linebacker and offensive tackle, with injuries at both positions and depth a concern.

The Bills have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT to get their 90-man roster down to 53.

(We’ll continue to update as more cuts are announced.)

The Bills have released DT Cortez Broughton, WR Isaiah Coulter , S Jared Mayden, T Garrett McGhin, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Jace Sternberger and LB DaShaun White.



DE Shane Ray was released with an injury settlement from IR. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 27, 2023

Buffalo Bills roster cuts tracker

WR Isaiah Coulter (source)

TE Jace Sternberger (source)

OT Garrett McGhin (source)

DT Cortez Broughton (source)

S Jared Madden

WR Desmond Patton

LB Dashaun White

DE Shane Ray (IR, injury settlement release)

*Vested veterans are not subject to the waiver wire.