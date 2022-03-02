Buffalo Bills Links, 3/2: 2022 NFL Combine has begun

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are in Indianapolis for this week’s NFL scouting combine, which begins Wednesday.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the scouting combine is different than it has been in the past, and includes comments from head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane on how the team is looking to use this college football talent showcase as an opportunity to identify players who can help the Bills this year.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills preparing for NFL Scouting Combine
The combine kicks off Wednesday evening, beginning with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends, and the Bills brass will be meeting with college football’s best players in Indianapolis. We discuss how the combine is back with some adjustments, including an added emphasis on new technology, an emphasis on player safety and a focus on improving the evaluation practices.
- NFL combine begins, evolving to balance needs of players, league | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- NFL Scouting Combine returns this week, Bills begin hunt for prospects - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL Draft 2022: Mel Kiper’s latest mock has Bills addressing defensive interior - newyorkupstate.com
Beane, McDermott discuss Josh Allen’s growth, offseason changes
At the scouting combine, McDermott comments on the progress made by his starting quarterback, Josh Allen, while mentioning that “change is good once in a while” for a team that has lost its assistant general manager, offensive coordinator and several other coaches.
- Sean McDermott: Josh Has Grown Leaps and Bounds - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott: “change is good once in a while” - WGR 550
- Brandon Beane: “There’s a lot of Depth” - BuffaloBills.com
Highmark Stadium dropping COVID vaccination requirement
Changes are coming to Bills fans attending games at Highmark Stadium this year, as effective immediately, the facility will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts and live sporting events, including Bills home games.
- Buffalo Bills stadium, others drop Covid vaccination requirement - newyorkupstate.com
- Highmark Stadium lifts all vaccination mandates effective immediately - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We discuss whether the Bills should part ways with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, speculate on a potential contract extension for Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, address whether the Bills can afford to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace, take a look at the state of Buffalo’s defensive ends, find out why a new stadium deal is expected before the end of March, and more!
- Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Extension for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Why adding a cornerback is key for the Bills, and how the future at safety could be defined by 2022 – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Capaccio: 2022 State of the Bills: Defensive end - WGR 550
- Bills stadium FAQ: Financing agreement for new Orchard Park project likely to be announced soon – The Athletic (subscription required).
- McDermott: ‘Unrealistic’ for Bills to be able to keep Mitch Trubisky | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills will not play in NFL international games in 2022; Buffalo in play for 2023 game - newyorkupstate.com
- Colts submit overtime proposal to NFL Competition Committee - WGR 550
