Buffalo Bills Links, 3/2: 2022 NFL Combine has begun

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are in Indianapolis for this week’s NFL scouting combine, which begins Wednesday.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the scouting combine is different than it has been in the past, and includes comments from head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane on how the team is looking to use this college football talent showcase as an opportunity to identify players who can help the Bills this year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills preparing for NFL Scouting Combine

The combine kicks off Wednesday evening, beginning with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends, and the Bills brass will be meeting with college football’s best players in Indianapolis. We discuss how the combine is back with some adjustments, including an added emphasis on new technology, an emphasis on player safety and a focus on improving the evaluation practices.

Beane, McDermott discuss Josh Allen’s growth, offseason changes

At the scouting combine, McDermott comments on the progress made by his starting quarterback, Josh Allen, while mentioning that “change is good once in a while” for a team that has lost its assistant general manager, offensive coordinator and several other coaches.

Highmark Stadium dropping COVID vaccination requirement

Changes are coming to Bills fans attending games at Highmark Stadium this year, as effective immediately, the facility will no longer require proof of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts and live sporting events, including Bills home games.

Odds and ends

We discuss whether the Bills should part ways with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, speculate on a potential contract extension for Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, address whether the Bills can afford to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace, take a look at the state of Buffalo’s defensive ends, find out why a new stadium deal is expected before the end of March, and more!