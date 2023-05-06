The Buffalo Bills are coming off three straight AFC East divisional titles. They feature one of the NFL’s top quarterback-wide receiver duos in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The defense has been among the league’s best for the last three years. Yet despite all of the talent on Buffalo’s roster, some NFL reporters think the Bills have missed their best shot at winning the Super Bowl.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks looks at whether the Bills have seen their Super Bowl window close with back-to-back early exits in the playoffs.

Has Buffalo’s Super Bowl window closed?

The Bills are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Since advancing into the AFC Championship game in 2021, the Bills have failed to make it back there, falling in the Divisional Round in each of the last two seasons.

While the Bills will always be competitive with a healthy Josh Allen under center, the challenge of winning it all certainly has gotten trickier with Allen being paid like a top-flight QB and the team being tight against the salary cap. Has the team missed out on its best chance at advancing to and winning its first Super Bowl?

Dalton Kincaid’s role on offense and more NFL Draft thoughts

A look into Dalton Kincaid’s biggest strengths and weaknesses, and the role he could play in Buffalo’s offense. Plus, hear how Buffalo’s three Day 3 draft picks — wide receiver Justin Shorter, guard Nick Broeker, and cornerback Alex Austin — have their sights set on making an immediate impact for the Bills in 2023 and find out what NFL front office executives think of Buffalo’s draft class.

Bills claim DE Kameron Cline off waivers

Buffalo is adding more depth to its defensive line rotation, claiming defensive end Kameron Cline off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Cline spent the last three seasons with the Colts after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota.

Even more Bills news and notes

General manager Brandon Beane discusses the scenario that led to Buffalo trading up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Dalton Kincaid. Plus, potential free-agent edge rushers still on the market, the financial terms of DT Poona Ford’s one-year contract, and the latest on Buffalo’s international game.

