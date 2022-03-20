BBR: New Buffalo Bills three-round mock draft following first week of free agency

The first week of free agency has certainly been an active one for general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills. With plenty of additions made along the defensive line and headlines by Von Miller, the team’s draft needs have changed just a bit.

In this episode of BBR, I run through a new three-round mock that addresses some of the team’s most pressing needs. You can listen to the episode below, as I discuss my rationale for selecting Zion Johnson (IOL from Boston College), Roger McCreary (CB from Auburn), and Cole Strange (IOL from Chattanooga). Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section, along with your own mock draft picks.

