Circling the Wagons: Bills hold off Lions, 14-13

In this podcast recap, we discuss the Buffalo Bills coming back to defeat the Detroit Lions 14-13. We also discuss Josh Allen leading the Bills to a victory and his progress, another team finally having a worse special teams performance than the Bills, more drops by Zay Jones, the likability of this Bills squad this season, how it was great to see former-Patriot DC Matt Patricia lose, do we want Patrick Mahomes to succeed, we are disappointed there weren’t any flea flickers today, would you take a ceiling of Matthew Stafford for Josh Allen, and some off-the-board topics like hitting your brakes when you see a cop car, and what would you do if your house was haunted.

We’re seeing a lot of progress. There is hope that the Bills and Allen continue to move in a positive direction! Go Bills!

Subscribe to our podcast:

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast