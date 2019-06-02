Billieve Podcast: Josh Allen’s potential, schedule breakdown, Brandon Beane

On the latest episode of Billieve: A Buffalo Bills Fan Podcast, host John Boccacino shares his thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ schedule, discusses Josh Allen’s immense potential, and assesses where general manager Brandon Beane should be ranked among his NFL counterparts.

A fun hobby for football fans during the offseason is taking a look at the schedule and identifying stretches that should lead to some easy wins, while also identifying potential trouble spots where a team faces a daunting stretch.

For the Bills, it appears the beginning four games—at the New York Jets, at the New York Giants, home for the Cincinnati Bengals and home for the New England Patriots—could provide the team with the chance to get off to a hot start.

Conversely, the four-game stretch from Week 13-16—when Buffalo travels for a Thanksgiving clash with the Dallas Cowboys, hosts the Baltimore Ravens, then travels to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots—is shaping up as the most difficult portion of the schedule.

Switching gears, Boccacino offers a deep dive into Allen’s potential, and what the second-year signal caller needs to do to take a step forward this year.

The Bills have gone out of their way to provide Allen with an improved offensive line and added weapons, which, combined with the growth of wide receivers Robert Foster and Zay Jones should allow Allen to expand and continue to grow as a quarterback. Once he returned from that right elbow injury, Allen and Foster helped spark a passing game that made remarkable strides over the second half of last year (following a nine-game stretch when Buffalo featured a historically-inept passing attack).

Billieve closes with thoughts on the job Beane has done as general manager. A recent story ranked him 23rd among all GMs in the league, though Beane should get credit for completely overhauling a roster that for years was devoid of talent.

What do you think, Bills fans? Where are the easiest and hardest portions of the schedule? What does the ceiling (and floor) look like for Allen? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section (please be civil!), and check out our podcast for thoughts on these topics and more on the latest Billieve: A Buffalo Bills Fan Podcast.

Subscribe, rate, and review our Buffalo Rumblings podcast now and leave your comments below.