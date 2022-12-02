Wingin’ It Sides: Cheesy Bacon-Maple Fries

At Buffalo Rumblings, we love food as much as we do our Buffalo Bills and football. Sometimes, the most unlikely of pairings can take a classic recipe in a completely new and amazing direction. These Cheesy Bacon-Maple Fries are just the ticket to amp up the Buffaflavor for your next day of football, whether you’re watching the game on TV or tailgating at One Bills Drive before kickoff. If you’re taking them on the road, simply reheat in foil over your fire/roadtrip grill.

Important note: You’ll need an air fryer to properly prepare this recipe.

Cheesy Bacon-Maple Fries

Serves: 4-6

Active time: 30 min

Total time: 30 min

Ingredients

1 pkg (2 lbs) french fries

1 pkg (1 lb) regular-cut sliced bacon

8 oz (1 brick) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 jar (3.5 oz) McCormick Grill Mates Smokehouse Maple Seasoning, used to taste

You’ll need: Air fryer, cooking spray, large mixing bowl

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees: Spray french fries with cooking spray to thinly coat all sides if possible. Place fries in air fryer; cook 15-20 min, turning every 5 min until fries are golden and crispy. While fries cook: Heat large frying pan on MED/LOW; add bacon. Cook 8-10 min, or until uniformly brown on both sides. Remove from pan; set aside on clean, paper towel-lined surface. Pat remainder of grease from tops of bacon; small dice and place in large mixing bowl. Add shredded cheese to bacon in bowl; season to taste with Smokehouse Maple Seasoning. Toss all until well combined. Remove french fries from air fryer. One cool to the touch, finish fries to your liking by either topping with mixture from bowl or adding fries to mixing bowl and toss to throughly combine all ingredients. Enjoy as a side dish with your meal, or spice that sandwich up with a layer of these tasty fries!

Wingin’ It Tips

If you don’t own an air fryer, you can simply cook your fries in the oven per package directions.