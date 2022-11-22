McDermott vs. Campbell will decide Bills-Lions Thanksgiving game

To shorten the time players will be away from their families and avoid risking further injury, the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions have agreed to let head coaches Sean McDermott and Dan Campbell wrestle in a Thanksgiving Feast Fight to determine the winner. We’re told the rules of the match are simple: Anything goes. The winner will only be determined by pin fall or submission. Ahead of this battle featuring what may be the two strongest coaches in the league, we’ll take a look at the tale of the tape.

Representing Bills Mafia will be McDermott fighting out of Omaha, NE before growing up in the Philadelphia suburbs. McDermott is a member of the LaSalle College High School Hall of Athletics. He was a two-time All-Catholic League and a National Prep School Champion in 1992 and 1993, while going undefeated in 75 consecutive wrestling matches. His finishing move is called the “Mafia Mash”—which as one could most likely predict, is an elbow drop on his opponent through a table. McDermott has the weight of the Bills on his shoulders, but delivered a powerful quote after Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. “Buffalo gets a bad rap because of the cold and the snow, but there’s an awful lot of warmth there.”

In the other corner, representing the Pride of the Motor City, is Campbell out of Clifton, TX. A third-round selection by the New York Giants in the 1999 NFL Draft, the former tight end appeared in 114 total career games (76 starts) and caught 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. The heavyweight also played for the Lions before becoming their head coach, posting a career high in receiving yards (308) and touchdowns (4) in 2006. What McDermott brings in agility, Campbell makes up for with strength—he did 25 reps on the bench press at the NFL Combine. Campbell calls his finishing move the “Lion’s Roar”—which is a hard-hitting spear that no one has kicked out of to this date.

So, who’s going to win this epic Week 12 coaching battle?